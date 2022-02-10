Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,568 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $104,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 132,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $198.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

