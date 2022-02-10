CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 5,024 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 332.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,051,000 after buying an additional 13,062,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 189.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after buying an additional 11,527,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,269,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,775,000 after buying an additional 9,404,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSX by 138.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,878,000 after buying an additional 8,250,704 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 109,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,014,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.