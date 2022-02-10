Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.03 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.