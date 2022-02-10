OTR Global Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Positive

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.05. 19,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $226.40 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

