TIG Advisors LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,948 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 18,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $132.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

