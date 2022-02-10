Mariner LLC Has $30.34 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $30,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after purchasing an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

