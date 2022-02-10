Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,061,136 shares of company stock worth $703,984,977. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

