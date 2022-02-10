First Foundation Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

