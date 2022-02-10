Idle (IDLE) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $123,374.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,773,473 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

