Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.26. Lufax shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 183,893 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lufax by 9.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Lufax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lufax by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

