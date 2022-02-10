ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.370 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,079. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get ASGN alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.