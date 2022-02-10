DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 3.96, but opened at 4.11. DiDi Global shares last traded at 4.23, with a volume of 255,241 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.30.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.
DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
