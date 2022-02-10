Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $20,388.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00277933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00081790 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00105961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,140,325 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

