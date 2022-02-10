Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.720-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.27.

NYSE BXP traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $118.53. 12,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,709. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

