Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $96.80

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.80, but opened at $91.77. Diodes shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 384 shares traded.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,300 shares of company stock worth $5,272,446. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3,514.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 106,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

