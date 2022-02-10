Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.50. Honda Motor shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 9,308 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after buying an additional 368,150 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

