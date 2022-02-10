Mariner LLC Sells 203 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,806 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $521.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.73. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

