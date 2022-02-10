Mariner LLC Acquires 10,716 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $611.34 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $608.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.17. The company has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

