Golden State Equity Partners Buys 33 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS stock opened at $328.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

