Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

