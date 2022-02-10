Glazer Capital LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIRU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KAIRU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.