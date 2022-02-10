FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,869 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HERAU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 955,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 255,089 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 368,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 139,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

