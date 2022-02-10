CSM Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,467 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

