JNE Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Feb 10th, 2022

JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 3.0% of JNE Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JNE Partners LLP owned approximately 0.49% of The Liberty Braves Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Amundi bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.89.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

