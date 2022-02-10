JNE Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 3.0% of JNE Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JNE Partners LLP owned approximately 0.49% of The Liberty Braves Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Amundi bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
