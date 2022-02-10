Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Position Increased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 62.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 88,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,119. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

