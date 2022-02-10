Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 15,098 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,464,000 after purchasing an additional 699,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,067. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

