Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock Position Cut by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for 2.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

