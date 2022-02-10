Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $34.66. 15,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,293. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 300,825 shares of company stock worth $7,526,970.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

