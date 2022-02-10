MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,422 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,265.36. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,235.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,062.11 and a one year high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

