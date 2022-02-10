MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 2,112 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hershey by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.