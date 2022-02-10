Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $495,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

