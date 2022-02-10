Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,483,000 after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.