Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $237,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $893,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.75 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84.

