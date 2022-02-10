Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.46.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

