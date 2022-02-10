Masterton Capital Management LP Has $7.78 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Masterton Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Capri makes up about 4.9% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,826. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.