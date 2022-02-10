Omni Partners US LLC Purchases 712,208 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 693.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,208 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 1.89% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1,205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,376. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

