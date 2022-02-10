Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of -0.09.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

