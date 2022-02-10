ClinTex CTi (CTI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $271,247.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $271,247.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00104671 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

