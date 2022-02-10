Throne Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Throne has a market cap of $53.52 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,187,104 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

