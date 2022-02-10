NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

