Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of COTY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.54.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
