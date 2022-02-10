Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

