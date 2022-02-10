Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up about 14.0% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Boot Barn worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 56.3% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.43. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,683. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

