Deep Field Asset Management LLC Takes Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. European Wax Center comprises 2.5% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,237,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $6,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57. European Wax Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.