MD Financial Management Inc. Has $88.34 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 10.40% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $88,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.73. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

