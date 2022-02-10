MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 293,227 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,227 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.94. 14,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

