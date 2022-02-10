Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,113,336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 1,017,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

