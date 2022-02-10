Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.36. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

