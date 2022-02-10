Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Assurant stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.36. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.
AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
