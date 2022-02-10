MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,327 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,852,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,493,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.