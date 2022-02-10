Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 321,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of AltC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALCC. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

